GBM, M’MEMBE appear in court

UPND Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba has appeared in court for unlawful drilling.

The case could however not take off as the trial Magistrate was not present.

The case was then mentioned before Lusaka Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga.

In this matter Mr. Mwamba is jointly charged with nineteen other people.

And speaking to journalists at the Magistrate court, Mr. Mwamba said he has stopped giving interviews to the media for fear of being misquoted.

Mr. Mwamba has also refused to comment on the burning of Lusaka City Market and the President’s decision to invoke article 31 of the Zambian constitution.

He said he does not want to be in trouble with the law, if misquoted.

Mr. Mwamba however said he will only comment by issuing press statements.

In another development, Former Post Newspapers Proprietor Fred M’membe has appeared in the Lusaka Magistrate Court for failing to deliver real and personal property to Lewis Mosho, the Provisional Liquidator of the company.

Mr. M’membe is also accused of having failed to deliver books and documents among other offences.

He is also charged with an offence of personation of an officer of the Post Newspapers in Liquidation or as a person appointed by the High court as provisional liquidator, contrary to the laws of Zambia.

In another count M’membe is accused of disobeying lawful orders among other accusations.

When the matter came up before Lusaka Magistrate David Simusamba, Mr. M’membe pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

Earlier Mr. M’membe’s lawyer Nchima Nchito informed the court that the complainants in the matter and their lawyers were not before court.

It was at this point that Magistrate Simusamba read the charges to the suspect and recorded a plea of not guilty.

The matter has been adjourned to the 7th of August 2017.

Meanwhile Lusaka businessman who was arrested for illegally writing “free HH” on the walls of government complex in Lusaka has appeared in Court.

Sikaula Mwanakatwe has since pleaded not guilty to one count of Idle and disorderly person contrary to section 178 of the Penal Code.

In this matter, it is alleged that Mwanakatwe whilst acting with other people did conduct himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

The suspect later applied for bail before asking the court to ask the police to return his cell phone, keys and a vehicle which was seized from him.

Lusaka Magistrate Tandose Chabala has reserved ruling on the matter to tomorrow.