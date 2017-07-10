LUNGU HEADS FOR DUNDUMWEZI

The Patriotic Front leadership in Southern Province is delighted by President Edgar Lungu’s decision to visit the region and commission various development projects.

PF Southern Province Vice Information and Publicity Secretary Trymore Mwenda says the President’s impending visit to Dundumwezi has excited people in the area.

Mr. Mwenda says the commissioning of the Dundumwezi-Kalomo road will spur economic activities in the area.

He is happy that the President will equally inspect projects like the Harry Mwaanga Nkhumbula International Airport in Livingstone, Zimba-Livingstone, Livingstone- Kazungula and Livingstone township roads.

Mr. Mwenda says the President’s good will is good for improving the easy of doing business.

He said President Lungu’s unmatched Leadership credentials speak volume of his unbiased drive to develop all corners of the country.

Mr. Mwenda said traditional leaders are equally excited about the President’s visit and urged the people of the province to accord the Head of State a thunderous and warm welcome.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZNBC News by Mr. Mwenda this morning.

President Lungu is tomorrow expected in Southern Province and will visit Dundumwezi.