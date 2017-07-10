SABOTEURS CONDEMNED 

The United National Independence Party -UNIP- in Luapula Province has joined other stakeholders in condemning the recent acts of sabotage which left a huge section of Lusaka City Market gutted.

UNIP Luapula Province Secretary Saukeni Banda says the destructive acts should be denounced by all peace-loving Zambians.

Mr. Banda says the perpetrators must realize that innocent citizens are suffering out of their mischievous acts.

He said this in a statement made available to ZANIS in Mansa today.

Mr. Banda said the party agrees with President Edgar Lungu’s invoking of Article 31 of the Laws of Zambia adding that it will bring sanity in the country.

He said people must be aware that in any democratic dispensation, democracy has its limits.

And the Association of Marketeers and Vendors -AVEMA- in Luapula Province has called on security wings to work closely with marketeers in their respective markets to curb similar incidents in future.

AVEMA Luapula Province Chairperson Lotson Bwacha says it is unfortunate that innocent people have been punished by the burning of Lusaka City Market.

And a political Scientist has called on Members of Parliament to diligently debate and approve the motion on the Presidential invocation of Article 31, to address national security.

Dr. Kashiwa Bulaya says the motion to be tabled to Parliament by the Vice President should be fully supported if the country is to curb acts of sabotage and lawlessness.

Dr. Bulaya, a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health says the approval of the presidential proclamation will halt all forms of terror and destruction of public and private property witnessed in the recent past.

He has told ZNBC News in a telephone interview that Parliament should also consider legislation to make terror acts non bailable offences.

Dr. Bulaya has also urged parliament to consider a supplementary budget to buy close Circuit Television Cameras for public buildings across the country.

Meanwhile National Revolution Party President Cozmo Mumba has called for thorough investigations in the recent arson cases in some parts of the country.

Mr. Mumba has cited a named political party which had been quoted as warning that Zambia will be on fire if President Edgar Lungu wins the elections in the August 11 General Elections as being behind acts of sabotage.

He says the burning of Lusaka City Market and other public installations is a well calculated move by people who have not accepted the election victory of President Lungu.

Mr. Mumba was speaking to journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka this morning.

And Mr. Mumba said the invocation of article 31 is timely because it is meant to protect the lives of Zambians and maintain the country’s peace.

Meanwhile, the NRP leader has called on the Patriotic Front Leadership to expel members of the central committee attacking government in some tabloids.

Mr. Mumba said there are people pretending to work with the party but issuing malicious attacks against the PF government.

And Former UPND Deputy Spokesperson Edwin Lifwekelo has called for the de-registration of political parties reportedly sponsoring acts of terror and sabotage in the country.

Mr. Lifwekelo has also called on the police to arrest UPP leader Saviour Chishimba as well as UPND’s Larry Mweetwa for insulting the Head of State and posting alarming statements on social media.

He says the statements are likely to compromise peace in the country.

Mr. Lifwekelo says acts of sabotage are being perpetrated by selfish politicians bent on undermining the PF administration to create anxiety among innocent Zambians.

He has however called on well-meaning Zambians to support President Edgar Lungu’s invocation of article 31, to deal with the security situation in the country.

Mr. Lifwekelo said this in a statement to ZNBC news in Lusaka today.