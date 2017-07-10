Shangombo hosts $11bn project

Shangombo District in Western Province will host Zambia’s largest investment-budget of eleven billion U.S dollars.

The money sourced by a Programme Against Discrimination in Communities -PADIC- will be invested in one of the largest sugar plantations in Africa, a housing estate, a solar plant and roads in the district.

Preparation for the 30-thousand hectares Sugar Plantation and estate are under way and contractors have moved on site to realize the 11-billion-dollar project.

The sugar cane factory will process 16 million tonnes of sugar per year some of which will be exported to Angola which is close to Shangombo.

A ZNBC news team visited the project site and found workers preparing for the ground-breaking ceremony.

PADIC Chief executive officer Sitali Sitali says the project will also include the construction of nearly 500 kilometers of road for improved access to Shangombo.

He says 10-thousand houses will be constructed not only in Shangombo but in other districts in Western Province to help address the housing deficit.

The project scope also includes a 100-megawatt solar plant that will supply power to the sugar plantation while the excess will be sold to Angola and ZESCO.

The Western Province Administration as well as the Shangombo district administration and council have welcomed the project describing it as one that will transform lives and Shangombo’s negative image.

Western Province Assistant Secretary, Benzu Chikuba said the project will help provide housing for civil servants appointed to serve in newly created districts.

The project is expected to create more than three thousand jobs during construction and after.