Kazungula council constructs a dam

The Kazungula District Council is constructing a dam at a cost of three point two million kwacha under the climate change resilience programme.

Kazungula Council Secretary Given Muleya says the Sibandwa dam is being constructed to meet the needs of the community.

Mr. Muleya says with traditional leaders having given out most of the land along the Zambezi River to investors, it has become a challenge for villagers to access water hence the importance of constructing the dam.

The council secretary says the dam construction is expected to be completed by November this year.

Mr. Muleya said this in an interview with ZNBC News in Kazungula district.