ZANASE MINE LOOKS FOR PARTNER

Minister of Defence Davies Chama says government is looking for a partner to revamp the ZANASE mine for the Zambia National Service based in Lufwanya District.

Mr. Chama says government through the Public Private partnership is trying to find a partner for the mine so that it can resume operations.

He says the emerald mine whose mining activities started in 2008 has been lying idle because of lack of resources to sustain its operations

The Minister was speaking when he called on Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga in Ndola.

Mr. Chama who is accompanied by Senior officials from the defence forces has been on a familiarisation tour of military cantonments in Luapula and Copperbelt provinces.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kamanga said the region has set four pillar in which it wants to diversify the economy.

These are Agriculture, small scale mining, forestry and tourism.

Mr. Kamanga said the province is ready to partner with the defence force in its diversification agenda.

And Mr Chama says he is impressed with the diversification programme that the defence forces have embraced.

The Minister says the various projects in agriculture if expanded will enable the defence force to sustain their activities.

He says the Zambia Army has also ventured in agricultural projects although at a small scale.

Mr Chama was speaking after inspecting some livestock projects in military barrack in Luapula and Copperbelt province.

He said government would like to see the defence force to be more innovative like in other countries such as in Israel where the force is in agriculture, manufacturing and hospitality sectors.