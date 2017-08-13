3,055 houses build for security personnel

Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Sturdy Mwale says Government will continue providing decent accommodation for men and women in uniform.

Mr. Mwale says 3-thousand and fifty-five houses have so far been completed in various parts of the country.

He says of these one thousand, 7 hundred and seventy two houses have already been occupied.

And Mr. Mwale has refuted allegations from some sections of the media that government is still paying housing allowances to offices.

Mr. Mwale told ZNBC News in an interview that some officers have contracture obligations and that is why they are not occupying houses situated on Mungwi Road in Lusaka West.

Meanwhile Mr. Mwale says when all the officers move to the area also known as L85, it will require other social amentias such as schools and clinics.

Mr. Mwale says his ministry has since written the ministries of education and health who have agreed to speed up construction works.