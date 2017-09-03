32,000 people test for HIV

Society for Family health in Choma – Southern Province has in the last 12 months tested close to 32 thousand people for HIV through the oral quick self-testing Africa project.

Society for Family Health Southern Province Regional Manager Eliphas Mwanza has told ZNBC news in Livingstone that the response from the people of Choma district where the project is being piloted has been overwhelming.

Mr. Mwanza says unlike the other methods of testing, oral quick where one tests their status through the mouth fluids has seen more men than women test.

Mr. Mwanza says men are generally known for shunning HIV testing but that out of 31 thousand who have tested under the oral quick, over 15 thousand are male.

The regional manager says the oral quick method ensures privacy, confidentiality which has resulted in more male folks testing because there is reduced risk of disclosure and stigma.

He says his office will soon be holding a meeting with government heads of departments so that they can encourage their staff to get tested for the country to achieve the 90, 90, 90 target.