APATHY ROCKS COUNCIL ELECTIONS

Voting in the Council Chairperson election in Kanchibiya District started on a low note on Thursday.

ZANIS reports that aparth characterized all the 10 polling stations.

At Muobo only three voters had cast their vote as at 07:00 hours. Chikakala recorded 6 voters as at 8:30 hours and Munduwatanga recorded 6 as at 8:50 hours.

And Mikuba recorded three voters as at 08:00 hours. Chambeshi recorded 75 by 10:30 hours the highest this morning.

Provincial Electoral Officer Adam Jere told ZANIS in Kanchibiya that generally voter turnout in the morning has been low but was hopful that it will improve later in the day.

Mr. Jere said Kanchibiya district has 42 polling stations.

Final results in the Kanchibiya Council Chairperson election are expected after 03:00 hours on Friday.

Mwansa Chipalo is contested the seat on PF ticket while Kanjela Syvario is contesting on UPND ticket.