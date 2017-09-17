Nkana FC climbs to third position

Nkana Football club has climbed to third POSITION on the FAZ/MTN super league table after they thrashing visiting Real Nakonde by four goals to nil.

This was in a week 28 fixture played at Nkana stadium on Saturday.

A hattrick from Shadreck Musonda and an own goal was enough to further condemn Real Nakonde to real relegation.

The win has moved Nkana to 48 points and third on the log.

And NAPSA Star’s winning always are back after they walloped perpetual losers City of Lusaka by three goals to nil for the pensioners to move to 43 points.

Buildcon moved to joint position with Napsa Stars on 43 points after a two nil demolition of Green Eagles in Choma while Mufulira Wanderers have temporarily moved out of the relegation Zone on 27 points following their three one bashing of Nkwazi.

Elsewhere, Sharp Konkola blades had a short work of visiting Power Dynamos as the boarder team defeated the CEC sponsored side by a goal to nil.

At Nchanga stadium, visiting Kabwe Warriors beat the brave boys, Nchanga Rangers by two goals to one whereas Nakambala Leopards and Lusaka Dynamos settled for a barren draw.

On Sunday, Green Buffaloes will lock horns with Zanaco in a double header that will later see Red Arrows squaring it out with Forest Rangers at Nkoloma Stadium.

On Tuesday, Zesco United will face Lumwana Radiants at the Levy Mwanawasa stadium.

MTN/FAZ SUPER LEAGUE SCOREBOARD

Week 28

City of Lusaka 0-3 Napsa Stars

Choma Eagles 0-2 Buildcon

Nkana 4-0 Real Nakonde

Mufulira Wanderers 3-1 Nkwazi

Konkola Blades 1-0 Power Dynamos

Nchanga Rangers 1-2 Kabwe

Nakambala Leopards 0-0 Lusaka Dynamos