45 hospitalised after drinking Munkoyo

Forty-five people have been admitted to Lewanika General Hospital in Mongu after drinking a local non-alcoholic beverage commonly known as Munkoyo.

The incident happened on Friday last week at a wedding ceremony in Mandanga area around 01:00 hours after people took the beverage which is suspected to have been poisoned.

The victims were taken to Lewanika General Hospital the following day around 07:00 hours when they developed severe diarrhoea and vomiting.

Mongu District Acting Health Director Mukololo Mubita has confirmed the development in an interview with ZANIS in Mongu.

He said so far 13 patients have been discharged while the remaining 32 that include two eight-year-old children are in stable condition and are responding positively to treatment.

Mr. Mubita said the cause of the problem is not yet known as the food sample taken to University Teaching Hospital -UTH- for testing is not yet analyzed.

And Western Province Police Commissioner Charles Lungu said the police are still investigating the matter.