5 000 to benefit in Shiwang’andu

Shiwang’andu District in Muchinga Province has received 730 thousand 929 Kwacha for the Social Cash Transfer programme.

Shiwang’andu District Social Welfare Officer, Christian Mwanza says 472 thousand 140 Kwacha is meant for the vulnerable and disabled under the programme, while, 208 thousand 789 Kwacha is for Administrative purposes.

Mr. Mwanza has disclosed that the program has 2, 418 beneficiaries that include the disabled and vulnerables.

He added that the Department targets to have Five thousand beneficiaries on the programme.

And Shiwang’andu District Administrative Officer Noah Simulunga said Government will not relent in meeting the needs of disabled and vulnerable people in the district.

Mr. Simulunga has since called on pay point Managers to always emphasise that the money is put to good use.