$50m CASSAVA PLANT CHEERS FARMERS

Over Thirty Thousand cassava farmers from across Luapula Province are expected to get business opportunities from the 50 million United States dollars cassava processing plant which is being set up by a private firm.

The processing plant to be run by Sun Bird, a private firm, will sit on a 10 thousand hectares land which has already been secured in the Luena Farming Block.

Kawambwa District Commissioner Ivo Mpasa has told ZNBC News in Kawambwa that Sunbird has since commenced sensitisation campaigns to teach farmers on how to grow cassava to accepted standards.

Mr.Mpasa says Sunbird will also be supplying the farmers with seed so that they can get contracts to supply cassava and earn some income.

And Housing and Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela says the coming of Sunbird in Kawambwa will change the economic outlook of the town.

Speaking after touring the site for the construction of the cassava processing plant, Mr Chitotela disclosed that over two thousand direct jobs will be created once the plant is fully operational.

He also disclosed that another investor Nava Bharat has also been given 10 thousand hectares of land in the Luena Farming Block to set up a sugar processing plant.