German Investors expected

Eight potential German investors are expected in the country in the next few weeks to explore investment opportunities in the energy sector.

Zambia’s ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita says this follows assurances made by the South Africa-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry Project Manager Markus Wolf.

Mr. Mukwita says the investors are interested in investing in the energy sector following recent policy decisions by the Zambian government to remove energy subsidies.

He said this during an Information Workshop on investment opportunities in the Zambian energy sector organized by the Germany Corporation for International Corporation -GIZ-, a German government international investment wing.

Mr. Mukwita said the Zambian embassy in Berlin will work with the German Chamber of business to increase economic diplomacy.

And Mr. WOLF is optimistic the move will translate in real investment and partnerships between Zambian and Germany investors

This is contained in a statement issued to ZNBC news by First secretary at the Zambian embassy in Berlin – Kellys Kaunda.