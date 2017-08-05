70 UPND, MMD members join PF

About 70 supporters from the national executive committee of the United Party for National Development-UPND and MMD in Mansa have defected to join the Patriotic Front -PF.

The defectors led by UPND Mansa Provincial Chairperson John Musonda say they do NOT want to continue being in the opposition anymore.

Mr. Musonda and his group say they decided to ditch the opposition to join the PF because of the good works of President Edgar Lungu in developing the country.

He said time has come for Zambians to rally behind the PF and President Lungu because the ruling party has shown that it is able to take development to all parts of the country.

And receiving the defectors, PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri urged members of the ruling party to embrace the new members because politics is about numbers.

Earlier, Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa challenged the opposition who are in the habit of criticizing Government unnecessarily to show Zambian people what they have done.

Mr. Chilangwa said President Lungu and his Government have scored in infrastructure development across the country.

Meanwhile, Scores of Patriotic Front-PF members from ALL Districts on the Copperbelt this morning converged in Kitwe and marched in solidarity with President Edgar Lungu’s leadership and endorsed him for the 2021 general elections.

And National Revolution Party-NRP leader Cozmo Mumba asked the ruling party to flush out people having dark corner meetings ahead of the 2021 polls.

The marchers who included Members of Parliament and Mayors on the Copperbelt started their solidarity from the Kitwe City Square and walked through the central business district before gathering at the PF district office.

Several PF District and Provincial officials roundly endorsed President Lungu as the sole candidate.

PF Copperbelt Province Chairperson Stephen Kainga said the party is enjoying massive support from ALL structures and the grassroots.

Mr. Kainga said this is because of the various development projects that continue to be delivered in the region by President Lungu.

And PF Kitwe District Chairperson Christopher Kang’ombe said the party is in full support of President Lungu.

And Speaking on behalf ALL Copperbelt based Members of Parliament, Nkana parliamentarian Alexander Chiteme urged people in the region NOT to fall prey to people spreading falsehoods about the party.

At the same meeting, Kitwe District Rainbow Party Political Coordinator Charles Mwamba defected to the ruling party, citing lack of foresight in the opposition political party.