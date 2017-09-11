90 towers for central province

Government has allocated over 90 communication towers to be erected in central province.

And Central Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kabwe says he will soon call for a stakeholders meeting so that consensus can be reached on were to erect the towers.

Mr. Kabwe says the meeting will include traditional leaders and members of Parliament.

He says the towers will improve communication in the province.

He was speaking when he inspected construction works of Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe’s palace in Kapiri Mposhi.

He said central Province has been allocated three palaces under the project to construct chief’s palaces.

Mr. Kabwe said he is happy with progress made in constructing the chief’s palace.