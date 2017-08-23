Access improved seed varieties- SHAWA

The Ministry of Agriculture has expressed concern at the low number of small scale farmers accessing improved seed varieties.

Agriculture Permanent Secretary Julius Shawa says the supply of improved seed has been hampered by several factors including inadequate investments by the private and public sectors, complex unsustainable markets and weak organisational structures.

Mr. Shawa says the poor seed supply chain has affected up to ONE million farmers growing beans and groundnuts who have not been able to access the 42 bean seed varieties and 14 groundnut varieties developed by scientists at the Zambia Agriculture Research I

stitute and the Seed Control and Certification Institute.

He says ZARI has since set up a Seed Unit which will address the challenges of seed availability across all crops.

Mr. Shawa said this in a speech read for him by ZARI Director Moses Mwale at the Zambia National Workshop on Groundnut and Bean Early Generation Seeds in Lusaka.

And USAID Economic Office Development Director Jeremy Boley revealed that USAID has in the last 6 years invested 60 million dollars towards technologies and innovations that enhance agriculture productivity.

He said more than 10 improved seed varieties for crops among them, cowpeas, Orange and drought-tolerant maize, groundnut and sweet potatoes have been released to the private sector for commercialization.

Mr. Boley emphasized that seed security is fundamental for food and nutrition security in Zambia.