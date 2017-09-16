Access land-women urged

Minister of lands Jean Kapata has advised women to take advantage of the availability of land in rural areas in line with her ministry’s policy to enable females have access to land.

Ms Kapata says her ministry is working at availing land to more women following President Edgar Lungu’s directive to reserve 40 percent of land to women.

She however says women are unable to access land in the country due to lack of financial resources.

The minister said this is an interview with Znbc news in Lusaka.

She said Lusaka province has run out of land and no local authorities should sell land that is already occupied.