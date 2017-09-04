Access MC-Men urged

A male circumcision provider has urged adult men to take advantage and access the free Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision from a hospital or clinic near them.

Gertrude Mulunga, a male circumcision provider at Choma General Hospital says there is a growing trend among adult men to believe that male circumcision is for children only.

Ms Mulunga says the service being provided free of charge is as important especially for married men as it is for children.

She says male circumcision is good for the country as it will contribute to significant reduction in the prevalence of HIV and cervical cancer.

Ms Mulunga says so far, the male circumcision programme at Choma General Hospital is going on smoothly and the facility will achieve the target of circumcising 500 people before schools’ open.

She was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Choma.