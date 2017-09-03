Add value to products-ECL

President Edgar Lungu has reiterated the need for Zambian companies to add value to all their products.

The President says time has come for Zambia to reduce the export of raw natural resources.

The Head of State says the Zambian economy will only grow once there is value addition to all important natural resources.

President Lungu was speaking on Saturday evening when he toured Zambian stands exhibiting at the 49th Swaziland International Trade fair.

The Head of State added that trade in the SADC region should now focus on finished products and Not raw materials.

And the President observed that events like Trade Fairs remain important platforms for countries to showcase their economic potential.

Both President Lungu and King Mswati of Swaziland toured various stands at the International Trade Fair in Swaziland.