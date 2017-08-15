Adhere to electricity tariffs

The Ministry of Energy has called on mining companies across the country to adhere to the hiked electricity tariffs.

Minister of Energy David Mabumba says about 30 percent of mining companies have remained adamant and are NOT paying according to the revised tariffs.

Mr. Mabumba has named the mining giants as Kalumbila, Mopani and Kansanshi Copper mines.

He says ZESCO and the Copperbelt Energy Cooperation – CEC will not change stance on restricting power supply to the mining giants that are failing to adhere to new tariffs.

Mr. Mabumba says ZESCO and CEC- will be supplying electricity equivalent to what the mining companies pay.

The Minister of Energy was speaking at a joint media briefing with the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Kampamba Mulenga in Lusaka this morning.