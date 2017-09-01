Africa Amnesty Month declared

The African Union -AU- has declared the month of September of each year till 2020, as “Africa Amnesty Month”

The Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia says the declared month is for the surrender of illegally owned weapons or arms, in line with the African and international best practices.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Susan Sikaneta says the Roadmap on Silencing the Guns in Africa by 2020 that was presented by President Edgar Lungu during the summit was crafted in November 2016, during a retreat of the Peace and Security Council that was held in Lusaka.

Ms. Sikaneta says the Report culminated into a decision by the African Union Peace and Security Council to officially launch the Africa Amnesty Month.

Ambassador Sikaneta who is also Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the AU says persons who surrender their illegally owned weapons shall not be subjected to disclosure, humiliation, arrest or prosecution.

She says there is need for all countries to support the stance taken by the AU to end conflicts in Africa.

Ms. Sikaneta also says the call by the African Union is that Civil Society Organizations through media networks should publicize the Africa Amnesty Month within their territories and regions to raise awareness.

This is contained in a statement issued to Znbc news by First Secretary- Press &Tourism at Zambia’s Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Inutu Mwanza.