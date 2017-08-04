AGRICULTURE A PRIORITY- WINA

Vice President Inonge Wina says government will continue to prioritize the agriculture sector in order to grow the economy.

Mrs. Wina says the sector fits into the overall diversification programme.

The Vice President has however called for increased value addition in the sector.

She affirmed that the ministry of commerce through the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission will facilitate more value addition opportunities for SME’s.

The Vice President was speaking after touring stands at the 91st Agriculture and Commercial Show whose theme is “promoting a green economy”.

The Vice president was impressed with the interpretation of the theme by exhibitors.