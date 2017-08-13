All contractors on site-Govt

Minister of Works and Supply Mathews Nkhuwa says all three contractors under the 3-Hundred And 97 million US dollar Copperbelt Road rehabilitation project have moved on site in Chingola and works are progressing well.

Mr. Nkhuwa says the rehabilitation of the roads in Chingola will not only boost economic activities but also end the misery residents and motorists have been enduring on the roads in the area which have remained deplorable for decades.

The minister was speaking when he inspected road works in Chingola.

And AVIC international project manager Lui Xiaodong says over 300 jobs have been created for the local people and that works will be completed by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Residents in the area have commended President Edgar Lungu for walking the talk by ensuring that the Chingola road rehabilitation project which was commissioned recently kicks off.