All set for polls

ALL is set for Thursday’s by election for the Lunte Town Council Chairperson.

District Electoral Officer Mwansa Mfula says the Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- has already started dispatching poll staff to conduct this Thursday’s election.

Mr. Mfula said Voter education has been adequately conducted in the new district, saying that a huge turnout is expected for the September 14th polls.

All the three candidates participating in the election have expressed optimism of scooping the seat.

Those standing are PF’s Simon Chanda, UPND’s Lazarus Chongo and an independent candidate.

The aspiring candidates have promised to work for the people and deliver development when voted into office.

And Northern Province Police Commissioner Richard Mweene has described the campaigns as peaceful and incident free.