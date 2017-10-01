All will be catered for-Govt

Ministry of Gender Permanent Secretary Felix Phiri says government is making a single register for all social security programmes to track down beneficiaries and avoid duplication of government efforts.

Dr. Phiri says the register will also be accessed electronically to facilitate smooth operations and efficiency to ensure equity.

He says it is important that the social security programmes target the poor and needy so that no one is left behind in development.

Dr. Phiri says the 7th National Development plan adopts a cluster and smart approach of implementing programmes and that at the center of it is integration.

He said this when he paid a courtesy call on Acting Livingstone District Commissioner James Zimba ahead of the Girls Education Women Empowerment and Livelihood -GEWEL- Support Program with support from World Bank.

And World Bank GEWEL Project Team Leader, Emily Chapman said the World Bank appreciates efforts by government to ensure quality service to the people.

Meanwhile Acting Livingstone District Commissioner James Zimba said social security programmes are important as they mitigate the suffering of people especially in rural areas.