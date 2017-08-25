AMOS CHANDA Lectures NGOs

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has urged Civil society organisations suggesting that government is undemocratic to examine their assertions.

Mr. Chanda says civil society organisations should also see if their suggestions reflect the reality of what is obtaining in the Nation.

At a Public talk on the Voice of America platform moderated by Host of Straight Talk Africa, Dr Shaka Ssali at the University of Zambia this Morning, Mr. Chanda also responded to assertions that the PF government was not inclusive.

Mr. Chanda stated that opportunities had been availed to opposition parliamentarians from UPND to be in Cabinet but they declined.

He said the law says the President shall appoint Ministers from within parliament, adding that if that is not sufficient, in the broader principle of inclusiveness, the President has 8 Ministers to nominate from those that are not in parliament.

The panelists included, Executive Director for Alliance for Community Action Laura Miti, Media Practioner, Lawyer and Author Dickson Jere and Political Science Lecturer at the University of Zambia Mr Lee Habasonda.

He threw the challenge on civil society organisations such as the one Mr Lee Habasonda represented to persuade the opposition to think in a civil manner and accept cabinet positions.