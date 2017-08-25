You are here
Home > Editor's Pick > AMOS CHANDA Lectures NGOs

AMOS CHANDA Lectures NGOs

by - 0219

Special Assistant to the President for  Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda  has urged  Civil society organisations  suggesting that government is undemocratic to examine their assertions.

 

Mr. Chanda says civil society organisations should also see if their suggestions reflect the reality of what is  obtaining in the Nation.

 

At a Public talk on the Voice of  America platform moderated  by Host of Straight Talk Africa, Dr Shaka Ssali at the University of Zambia this Morning, Mr. Chanda also  responded to assertions that the PF government was not inclusive.

 

Mr. Chanda stated   that  opportunities had been availed to opposition parliamentarians from UPND to be in Cabinet  but they declined.

 

He said the law says the President shall appoint Ministers from within parliament, adding that  if that is not sufficient, in the broader principle of inclusiveness, the President has 8 Ministers to nominate from those that are not in parliament.

 

The  panelists included, Executive Director for Alliance for Community Action Laura Miti, Media Practioner, Lawyer and Author Dickson Jere and Political Science Lecturer   at the University of Zambia Mr Lee Habasonda.

 

He threw the challenge on civil society organisations such as the one Mr Lee Habasonda represented to persuade the opposition to think in a civil manner and accept cabinet positions.

 

Robert Mwanza
http://www.znbc.co.zm

Similar Articles

MAIZE FLOOR PRICE SET AT K60

0476

ECL EXPECTED IN NORTHERN PROVINCE

0315

Leave a Reply

Top