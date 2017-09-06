“ANTI-AIDS DRUGS SUFFICIENT”

The Ministry of Health has dispelled assertions from some sections of the media stating that Mpulungu district in Northern Province has been hit with a shortage of Anti-AIDS drugs.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration Kennedy Malama says Northern Province has been regularly receiving the Anti-retroviral -ARV drugs from Medical Stores Limited.

Dr. Malama says the Ministry makes sure there are no shortages of the HIV medications as they are important to the country.

He has told ZNBC News in an interview that no district in the country has run out of ARVs as reported in some sections of the media.

Dr. Malama has however appealed to Provincial and District Medical Directors to always monitor the consumption of the drugs in their respective areas.