Assorted narcotic drugs seized

A combined team of security personnel has seized assorted narcotic drugs in Chibolya Compound in Lusaka.

The drugs were seized during a night joint operation involving the Zambia Police Service, Drug Enforcement Commission-DEC- and the Immigration department.

The seized drugs packed in sacks and drums were on display this morning at Edwin Imboela Stadium.

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo who checked on the contraband said drug trafficking is a serious threat to peace and security in the nation.

Mr. Kampyongo says he is saddened that there are criminal activities being perpetrated by citizens and prohibited immigrants.

He explained that investigations and operations will continue adding that there could be other places where similar activities will take place.

Meanwhile, Drug Enforcement Commissioner Alita Mbhawe told ZNBC news in an interview that a joint statement by the three security wings will be issued in due course.