‘Attack’ on Kambwili to be probed

Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has reserved ruling on a point of order in which Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili alleged that he was physically harassed by Lands Minister Jean Kapata and Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo.

Mr. Kambwili rose on a point of order and asked the Speaking whether Ms. Kapata and Mr. Lusambo were in order to attack him outside the Parliamentary chamber Tuesday afternoon.

But Dr. Matibini said he would reserve his ruling as the matter has be to investigate since it did not happen in the house.

And Ms. Kapata also rose on a point of order and asked whether Mr Kambwili was in order to accuse her and other ministers on various radio stations of being corrupt.