Automated farming to boost harvests

Chief Chibale of the Senga people in Muchinga Province says the introduction of mechanised farming in rural areas will help enhance Agricultural production.

The traditional leader says his Chiefdom is already producing rice on a large scale.

He was speaking when Ministry of Gender Permanent Secretary Felix Phiri called on him at his palace.

Chief Chibale has also appealed to Government to help speed up the grading of feeder roads.

And Dr PhirI has assured Chief Chibale that Government will buy tractors using the approved 2017 supplementary budget.

Dr. Phiri is in the area to handover over tillers to women cooperative groups.