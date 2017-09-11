Avoid scare tactics about HIV testing

Minister of health Chitalu Chilufya has called on health personnel in the country not to instill fear in the public when explaining the universal routine cancelling and testing.

Speaking when he toured the Itezhi Tezhi District hospital in Central province, Dr. Chilufya says there is a lot of benefits in knowing ones’ status and that it will help people to maintain their negative status or help prevent the spread of new infections.

He says all health workers are encouraged to package information in a manner that will help more people go for the test and treat activities.

The minister further says the population of Itezhi Tezhi district will be serviced by the first level district hospital but that there is need to build more infrastructure in readiness for the growing population.