Back to school for Traffic Police Officers

The Zambia Police Service has embarked on a programme of sending traffic Police Officers for in-service training.

Under this programme, traffic Police Officers countrywide will undergo specialized training in order to enable them serve the public professionally and in a dignified manner.

The move is aimed at addressing a number of complaints from members of the public levelled against traffic police officers.

Currently, 300 traffic officers are undergoing a refresher course at Lilayi Police College in Lusaka.

More officers are yet to be sent for the same training.

This is contained in a press statement issued to ZNBC news in Lusaka by Zambia police Public Relations officer Esther Katongo.