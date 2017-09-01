Ballot Papers in

Ballot Papers for Council chairperson elections set for September 14th, 2017 have been delivered in Lusaka from Dubai where they have been printed.

The plane carrying the ballot papers landed at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at about 14:35 hours.

And Electoral Commission of Zambia Public Relations Officer RAPHAEL PHIRI says the verification exercise will take place on Monday September,4th, 2017.

Mr. Phiri told ZNBC News in a telephone interview that all political parties are expected to be at ECZ elections HOUSE at 10 hours.

And two political parties, the Patriotic Front and Party of National Unity have witnessed the arrival of ballot papers.

PF Elections Coordinator, Mwila Kakana who spoke on behalf of the party says, the PF appreciates democracy.

Mr. Kakana explained that the Patriotic Front is confident it will scoop all seats for council chairperson.

Meanwhile, Party for National Unity Secretary General Kasote Singogo said his party is taking part in Chimanja ward and Itezhi- Tezhi Elections.