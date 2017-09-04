Ballot papers verified

The Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- and political stakeholders have verified ballot papers for the forth coming elections for the Council chairmanship in four districts.

The four districts are Itezhi-Tezhi, Kanchibiya, Lavashimanda and Lunte.

The verified ballot papers also include those for Eight Local government by elections in various Districts.

The ECZ has prescribed Thursday 14th September 2017 as the date on which it will hold the elections.

Parties that were represented at the verification exercise held at the ECZ Headquarters in Lusaka included the ruling Patriotic Front, UNIP, UPND and the 3RD liberation Movement Party.

And PF Election Coordinator Mwila Kakana says the process went on well.

Meanwhile, other opposition political parties present are happy with the ECZ on the verification process and have declared their candidates ready for the elections.