A Livingstone based conservationist Benjamin Mibenge has urged government to consider coming up with a law to ban the use of plastic bags in Zambia.

Mr. Mibenge has told ZNBC news in Livingstone that plastic bags are the major contributor to refuse in the country.

He says plastics are everywhere and that they are a serious mess because they can even last for over 100 years without decaying.

Mr. Mibenge says government must consider banning plastic bags and promote paper bags.