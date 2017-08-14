Barclays Bank lending rates cut

Commercial Banks in the country have started responding to the Bank of Zambia’s Monetary Police Rate reduction.

On Monday Barclays Bank has announced that it has reduced its lending rate by 1.5 percent.

Barclays Bank Zambia Corporate Banking Director Banja Kayumba says the bank has reciprocated the Central Bank’s 1.5 percent monetary policy rate reduction as part of making lending more affordable.

Mrs. Kayumba has told a media briefing in Lusaka that the reduction in lending rates will allow the bank’s customers access more funding at affordable rates because financing is a key element of economic growth stimulation.

She says the move by the Central Bank brings the total interest reduction this year to 4.5 percent owing to key policies implemented.

Mrs. Kayumba adds that the 3 percent Statutory Reserve Ratio reduction by the Bank of Zambia will further allow Barclays to lend out more to key growth sectors such as agriculture and mining among others.

She says Zambia’s economic growth prospects are still strong and the macroeconomic environment has improved with inflation remaining in single digit levels and the local currency appreciating against the SU dollar.

Mrs. Kayumba further notes that this has been supported by improved supply of foreign exchange from key sectors such as mining and off shore investors’ response to the strong macroeconomic environment.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Kayumba says Barclays’ non-performing loans are still below the industry threshold of 10 percent.

On Thursday BOZ Governor Denny Kalyalya announced the reduction in Monetary Policy Rate from 12.5 percent to 11percent and Statutory Reserve Ratio from 12.5 percent to 9 percent.

And on Sunday various stakeholders appealed to Commercial Banks to reduce their lending interest rates in view of Government’s decision to reduce the policy rate and the statutory reserve ratio.