BAZ backs 2018 Budget

Bankers Association of Zambia -BAZ- Chief Executive Officer Leonard Mwanza has praised government’s proposal to remove custom duty on the point of sale machines.

Mr. Mwanza says the move will help in promoting cashless transactions and general uptake of digital financial services.

He says digital finance will improve the availability of money in circulation.

In his address, Minister of Finance Felix Mutati announced that he intends to remove the custom duty on point of sale machines and sim-cards to promote the use of electronic payment devices to make the collection and monitoring of taxes easier.

And the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) expects the market players to respond to the call made by Mr. Mutati to grow the capital market.

SEC Chief Executive Officer Philip Chitalu says the capital market will complement the role being played by the banking sector in providing financing for long term investments in areas that include infrastructure.

Mr. Chitalu however said there is need to raise awareness on the significance of this segment of the financial sector.