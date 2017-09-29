Be transparent- Kalumba

Lusaka City Mayor Wilson Kalumba has urged the Council’s Financial Valuation and Commercial undertaking committee to be transparent during procurement and implementation of projects in various wards.

Mr Kalumba says it is important for councillors to know the cost of projects being implemented in their wards in order for them to prioritise projects according to the needs of people.

He said this in response to Kamulanga Ward Councillor Jonas Phiri who complained that he was not involved in the procurement and construction of a bridge in his ward.

Mr Phiri made this submission during the 5th ordinary full council meeting held at Lusaka City council.

He added that it is not fair for authorities to implement projects in his ward without his input.