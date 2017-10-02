Bench warrant issued against Sakala

The Lusaka magistrate court has issued a bench warrant against one of the seven suspects accused of stealing medicine worth 6 million kwacha at medical stores limited.

The employees of medical stores limited, two Congolese and two others have been taken to court on allegation of breaking into medical stores limited and stealing government assorted medicine .

The seven are facing two counts of theft by servant and another of breaking into a building with intent to commit a felony.

When the matter came up Lusaka magistrate Greenwell Malumani issued a bench warrant against Moses Sakala who was not before court.

Magistrate Malumani said the suspect and the sureties should appear before him to explain why the suspect has not been coming to court.

In this matter it is further alleged that Ntambwe Ntambwe and Patrick Elitie both congolese are alleged with intent to steal broken and entered into a building belonging to medical stores limited.

Kalaluka Munyandekwa, Paul Bwalya and Ananias Simumba are alleged to jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown being persons employed as warehouse assistants and driver of medical stores limited stolen assorted medicine valued at about tree million, the property of medical stores limited.

Last time the matter came up, magistrate Malumani told the four that although they were deemed innocent until proven guilty the offences of breaking into a building and stealing drugs which could have been given to patients was serious.

He said that many people in the country were dying due to lack of medicines.