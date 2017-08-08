BILL TO FUND POLITICAL PARTIES COMING

Government will this year present a Political Parties Bill to parliament that will allow the state to start funding Political parties.

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda says the bill will be tabled in Parliament between September and December this year.

Mr. Lubinda says before tabling it in Parliament a consultative process with Political Parties, faith base organizations and Civil society organizations will be held to discuss the content of the proposed bill.

He says government has decided to engage the public so that the process of coming up with this law is transparent.

Mr. Lubinda says citizens are free to make submissions to the ministry.

He said the public to access the Bill on the Ministry of Justice, Home Affairs and Ministry of Broadcasting and Information Website.

Among the objectives of the bill is to provide regulations on sources of funding for parties, establishment of the Board of Political parties and Registration and regulation of political parties.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lubinda has expressed sadness that people have not made submission on revision of the public order Act.