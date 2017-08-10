BOZ reduces policy rate

The Bank of Zambia -BOZ- has reduced the Monetary Policy Rate a key determinant of interest rates by 1.5 percent.

The decrease is from 12.5 percent to 11 percent.

BoZ Governor Denny Kalyalya has also announced a reduction in the Reserve Ratio by the Central Bank from 12.5 percent to 9.5 percent meant to increase liquidity in the economy.

Dr. Kalyalya attributes the move to the continued decline in inflation rate in the last seven months coupled with the appreciation of the kwacha against major convertible currencies.

Speaking during the quarterly briefing in Lusaka today, Dr. Kalyalya said the decisions were arrived at owing to credit remaining expensive in the country especially for productive sectors of the economy.

He added that the Central Bank observed that economic growth has been sluggish and credit to the private sector has been slow.

Dr. Kalyalya also noted that non performing loans have been on the rise saying the measures taken may help mitigate the trend.

He also stated that the global economic outlook is showing that emerging markets and economies like Zambia will grow by 4.6 percent in 2017 and 4.8 percent in 2018 driven by high commodity prices such as copper.

Meanwhile Dr. Kalyalya has revealed that Zambia’s Current Account Deficit has widened to 2-hundred and 74.4-million dollars from 1-hundred and 45.3-million dollars owing to increased imports.

The Governor has projected a growth in the Gross Domestic Product driven by increased agro output, power generation and higher mining output.