Britain, Zambia strong partners

The British government says it will continue working with Zambia to uplift education standards.

Acting British high commissioner to Zambia Andrew Hamilton says scholarships are a key element of the British government’s programme to promote greater capacity for the next generation of Zambians.

He says scholarships further develop the excellent relationship between Zambia and the United Kingdom.

Mr. Hamilton was speaking in Lusaka today at a send-off farewell for 18 Zambian students who will participate in the foreign and commonwealth office- FCO under the Chevening scholarship scheme.