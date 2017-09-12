“BUDGET SHOULD MEET NDP ASPIRATIONS”

The Policy Monetary and Research Centre -PMRC- has urged Government to structure 2018 budgetary allocations to meeting the aspirations of the 7th National Development Plan.

PMRC Executive Director Bennedette Deka has also urged Government not revert to the institutional oriented allocation in the coming budget.

Ms Deka says PMRC also expects the Government to significantly increase allocations towards Research and Development across sectors.

She says this is key to moving the economy from a primary producer of goods to a secondary producer.

Ms Deka says the centre expect the government to accelerate diversification of the economy in accordance with the 7th National Development Plan.

And Ms Deka further said the centre expects significant amounts to be allocated towards the dismantling of Government arrears, a process that is already on going.

She was speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants -ZICA- has called on the Ministry of Finance to consider granting tax relief to Zambian employees through reduction in Pay As You Earn -PAYE- tax rates.

ZICA has observed that Zambia’s salaried employees are presently the highest taxed persons in comparison to other countries in the region.