BULK WATER PROJECT ON POINT

Government is happy with the pace of works by China Civil Engineering, the contractor implementing the 150 million US Dollar Kafue Bulk Water Supply Project.

The multi-million Dollar water project is aimed at improving the supply of clean safe drinking water to the growing towns of Kafue and Lusaka.

And Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Permanent Secretary Ed Chomba says the Kafue Bulk Water Supply is testimony of how government is putting tax payers’ money to good use.

Bishop Chomba says government under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu fully understands that economic development cannot be achieved without a healthy workforce.

He says the PF administration has put a premium on the provision of clean water and sanitation in the country.

Bishop Chomba was speaking when he inspected the construction works under the project in Kafue.

And Kafue Bulk Water Supply Project Manager Wycliff Kunda said the project will improve water supply hours to Lusaka and Kafue.

Mr. Kunda explained that with the coming of Kafue Bulk project, Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company will be able to pump Fifty Thousand Cubic meters of Water per Day.