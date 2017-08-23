Buy Topstar decorders-Govt

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Kampamba Mulenga has called on local authorities on the Copperbelt to sensitize members of the community on the digital migration.

Ms. Mulenga says local people should be sensitized on the need to buy Topstar decorders ahead of the switchover from analogue to digital television.

She said this when she called on Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe.

Earlier the Minister who is on a tour of media houses in Kitwe called on Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mpundu lamented the poor conditions of service in the public and private media.

Kitwe is among the districts along the line of rail which will go digital on October 1 this year.