Bwalya gives HH Frank talk

Patriotic Front Deputy Spokesperson Frank Bwalya says it is irresponsible for opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to travel to South Africa and allege that the Zambian Parliament has closed.

Mr. Bwalya says it is unfortunate that Mr. Hichilema has taken falsehoods to South Africa instead of giving a true picture of thriving democracy in the country.

Speaking to journalists in Ndola, Mr. Bwalya dispelled Mr. Hichilema’s assertions adding that Parliament is just on recess and will soon resume its normal business.

He said it is unfortunate that the opposition leader is abroad peddling lies about the country when all is well.