Cancellation of tax holiday applauded

A consortium of over a dozen civil society organizations has welcomed Minister of Finance Felix Mutati’s decision to scrap off the five-year tax holiday given to foreign investors.

And the Zambia Tax Platform says government’s decision to abolish the tax holiday will seal loopholes for illicit financial flows.

Centre for Trade Policy and Development -CTPD- Trade Policy Assistant Emmanuel Muma, who read the statement on behalf of the Zambia Tax Platform, said the tax holiday made Zambia lose a lot of money due to its unfair implementation.

Speaking at a press briefing in Kitwe, Mr. Muma said with the removal of the tax holiday, local entrepreneurs will now have an opportunity to compete fairly with foreign firms.

And Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection -JCTR- Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Norman Chavula said the scrapping off of the tax holiday will balance revenue collection.

Mr. Chavula said in the past revenue collection was a challenge when big foreign investors were excluded from tax.

When he presented the 2018 National Budget in Parliament last week, Mr. Mutati said the tax holiday has been scrapped off to empower local entrepreneurs.