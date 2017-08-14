Cancer screening hyped in Livingstone

The Livingstone Central Hospital says it has intensified cervical cancer screening sensitization to rural communities in the district to improve access to the service.

Obstetrician and Gynecologist Bopili Noojiri says the hospital has this year seen a decline in women accessing the service compared to the past two years were the response was overwhelming.

Doctor Bopili explains that it is unfortunate that beliefs and myths have kept some women away from accessing screening and end up going to the hospital when the cancer has advanced.

He has told ZNBC News in an interview that apart from the outreach programs, the hospital will be targeting village headmen, schools and different companies to encourage women access the service.

And some Livingstone residents talked to by ZNBC have appealed for increased sensitization on cervical cancer screening especially in densely populated areas.