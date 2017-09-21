Capacity building pact sealed

The Ministry of Health has signed a memorandum of understanding in health personnel capacity building with an Indian firm, Yashoda group of hospitals.

Speaking during the signing ceremony that took place at Ministry of Health Head Office, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Jabbin Mulwanda said the MOU signed will be of great benefit to Zambian doctors.

Dr. Mulwanda said Zambia has enjoyed mutual relationship with India and that the MOU signed will further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said Zambia has a lot to learn from India which is one of the leading countries in quality health provision in the world.

And Dr. Rakashi the general manager for Yashoda group of hospitals said the Zambian government has provided an enabling environment for investors and cooperating partners.

Dr. Rakashi said the Zambian health system has greatly improved over the years and India would like to learn from the Zambian Doctors as well.

The MOU will see Zambian Doctors and other health personnel get attached to Indian hospitals.